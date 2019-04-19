Two special screenings of the Punjabi movie ‘Nanak Shah Fakir,’ based on the life of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev, were held at the Indian Consulate in Dubai on Friday.

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri, Consul General of India in Dubai Vipul, columnist and writer Harinder Sikka, who produced the movie, Surender Singh Kandhari, chairman of the gurdwara and other prominent members of the community were present. Several workers from Punjab were also given a chance to watch the movie which was mired in controversy in India over the human portrayal and representation of the Guru. However, after India’s Supreme Court gave it the green light, the movie directed by Sartaj Singh Pannu, went on to win the Best Feature Film on National Integration.