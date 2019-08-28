The campaign aims to ensure zero accidents on September 2 as children return to school

Dubai Police urge motorists to drive save as children return to schools on September 2. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Don’t forget to sign a pledge to drive safe as the children return to school on September 2.

Dubai Police have reminded motorists to take an online pledge that they would drive safe to ensure accident free day on September 2: the start of new acdemic year in the UAE after summer vacation.

Dubai roads normally get jammed when the schools open, especially on the first day of school as some motorists drive recklessly to make it to the school on time, and many of them end up in road crashes causing delays and traffic jams.

To ensure smooth traffic on the first day of school, Dubai Police last week announced a campaign ‘A Day Without Accident’ urging motorist to ensure road safety.

“Be a safe driver and Contribute to the success of “#ADayWithoutAccidents” campaign. Kindly log on to the #DubaiPolice website, sign a pledge letter, in which you promise to abide by traffic rules. Together we can make our roads safer for all,” Dubai Police tweeted reminding motorists about the September 2 road safety campaign.

Dubai Police also tweeted a video containing messages of motorists from different nationalities who participated in the last year’s campaign. They shared their experience and urged other motorists to drive safe as the children return to schools.

Some main points of the pledge for motorists include:

I will buckle up my seatbelt

I will respect speed limit.

I will not use a handheld mobile phone while driving

I will leave safe distance with vehicles ahead.

I will give way to pedestrians crossing the road.

Giving way to emergency, Police and public service vehicles or official convoys.

Gulf News reported earlier that Dubai drivers who sign an online pledge to drive more carefully on the occasion of Day Without Accidents (September 2) can enjoy a 50 per cent discount on confiscation fees and black points if they keep their promise.

Drivers who take part in the campaign and do not get involved in an accident on that day will be rewarded with gifts such as an appreciation certificate and a 50 per cent discount on fees and black points if the vehicle is confiscated before or after September 2.

Colonel Jumaa Bin Suwaidan, acting director of the Dubai Police Traffic Department, said the initiative was a big hit last year as more than 900,000 people signing the pledge.

“The campaign helped to have zero deaths on the first day of schools in 2018,” said Bin Suwaidan. “We recorded four serious accidents on that day last year compared to eight accidents in 2017.”

Bin Suwaidan also said that minor accidents reduced dramatically with just six vehicles damaged on that day in 2018 compared to 15 the year before.

Colonel Faisal Al Qasim, Director of the Security Media Department at Dubai Police, said they are looking to have zero accidents especially in the first week of school.

“We know it is a challenge to have zero accidents in one day,” he said. “But we are keen to achieve it with our partners and the society. We want to educate the drivers by making them sign the obligation letter and then honour the ones who keep their promise.”

How to register your pledge