ABU DHABI

Catch Ekotumi Live

The singer, songwriter and dancer of Japanese mythology will perform traditional poems of the Kojiki, the most ancient book in the history of Japan, during the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (Adihex), at Adnec. Ekotumi will perform tonight at at 8.45pm, tomorrow at 4pm and on Friday at 11.45am, at the Japanese Pavilion. Tickets start at Dh26.25.

+ adihex.com

Stay and Play at Yas Attractions

Al Raha Beach Hotel is offering guests a summer stay with discounts on dining, spa treatments and complimentary access to Yas Waterworld, Ferrari World or Warner Bros World for two adults and one child. Prices start at Dh370. Until September 30.

Call 02-5080555

Set Your Inner Artist Free

Bring out the inner artist in you and your children at a dedicated Art Lab by taking part in a programme of arts and crafts lessons designed for the entire family. The programme offers hands-on workshops covering solar light making, jar making, button art, tape art, stone art, miniature painting, slime making, and sand art. At My City Centre Masdar, until Saturday.

Last-Minute Summer Camp Deal

Get your children and teens to learn new skills and take part in activities such as dancing, Zumba as well as arts & crafts, and virtual reality. New daily deals start at Dh139, for ages five to 14. At Bab Al Qasr Hotel and Residences. From 9am until 1.30pm. Until Thursday.

Call 02-2053090

Back to School Party

Get kids excited about the upcoming school year by kicking things off at Cheeky Monkeys at Al Forsan Village. Activities from 6pm to 8pm such as cookie decorating, molecule making, face painting, soft play and bookmark making. Until Saturday.

+ cheekymonkeys.com

DUBAI

Shameka Dwight at Q’s Bar & Lounge

The American singer, songwriter, record producer and actor begins her residency bringing a mix of folk, jazz and pop styles to Palazzo Versace. She performs Tuesdays to Fridays from 9 to 10pm, 10.30 to 11.30pm and midnight to 1am. Entry is free but a minimum spend of Dh350 applies on Thursdays and Fridays.

Call 04-5568865

Kira, Kira! Ladies Night

From 8pm to mignight, ladies get three complimentary beverages and 30 per cent off food. There’s also a live violinist and amazing views of Downtown Dubai. At Morimoto, Renaissance Downtown Hotel.

Call 04-5125577

Catch Greek Live Band

The original band composed of three members, one of which is Kartsonakis, The Voice Greece participant, will play traditional Greek music on authentic Greek instruments for guests all night. At Taverna Greek Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah. From 8pm until late.

+ tavernagreek.ae

High Stakes Ladies Night

Customise your main course and enjoy three themed cocktails or selected beverages for Dh199 every Tuesday from 6pm until 11pm. At Prime68 Steakhouse, JW Marriott Marquis. Then, if you’re not ready to call it a night yet, head to Vault and get three more cocktails from 7pm until midnight.

Call 04-4143000

Ladies Club at Cafe Belge

Ladies can enjoy free selected beverages and receive two oysters with compliments of the chef, and enjoy music by the resident DJ and saxophonist. Every Tuesday from 8pm to midnight, at Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre.

Call 04-3722323

Secret Ladies Night

Ladies are invited to party 122 floors up every Tuesday and enjoy seven hours of unlimited drinks for Dh200, between 9pm and midnight. Package also includes a selection of canapes. At Atmosphere, Burj Khalifa.

Call 04-8883828

SHARJAH

Visit Butterfly House on Al Noor

Get up, close and personal with more than 20 exotic species in their natural habitat. The house is ergonomically designed to let in natural light and retain humidity, creating a safe refuge for butterflies of all shapes, sizes and patterns. Tickets start at Dh31.50. At Al Noor Island.

+ alnoorisland.ae

Vantage Point Sharjah

Sharjah Art Foundation’s annual photography exhibition is back, this time featuring international talents besides those from the GCC. At Galleries 1 and 2, Al Mureijah Square. Free to attend. Until October 6.