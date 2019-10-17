A file photo of Mary Jean Balag-ey Alberto Image Credit: Suppled

Dubai: The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) in Manila have appointed a lawyer to handle the case of a Filipina who died in Abu Dhabi allegedly after falling off a building.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the DFA expressed condolences to the family of Mary Jean Balag-ey Alberto, who died in Abu Dhabi on October 2.

Alberto allegedly fell to her death from the 13th floor of a building in the capital where she worked.

Alberto’s three children, however, are not buying the idea that their mother jumped to her death. They suspect foul play in the incident, according to their statement posted by the Cordillera Peoples Alliance (CPA), an independent group founded in Bontoc, Mountain province, where Alberto hails from.

“The department shall respond appropriately once the results of the forensic investigation are released,” Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Sarah Lou Y. Arriola said in the statement, adding the mission “now retains a lawyer to pursue immediate legal steps in connection with the death of Ms. Alberto”.

A police comment was not immediately available.

According to DFA, its Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs (OUMWA) and the Philippine Embassy are already in touch with the family of Alberto and assured them that the department is closely monitoring the case.

“The embassy is giving full assistance to the family of late Mary Jean Balag-ey Alberto. Together with friends of the family, embassy representatives accompanied the daughter of the deceased in coordinating with UAE authorities and embassy lawyer to discuss immediate legal steps in coordination with the death of Ms Alberto,” the embassy said in a statement on its official Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon.

To ensure that justice is served, embassy representatives assisted the daughter of Alberto in a case conference with the concerned UAE authorities, DFA said.

As of Wednesday, all of Alberto’s personal belongings have been officially handed over to her daughter who lives in Abu Dhabi.