For three decades, amidst a rapidly changing media landscape, this reader has remained committed to Gulf News. Meet Eappen Elias, a loyal subscriber to Gulf News for 32 years. He loves to get the feel of the newspaper every morning, but he also appreciates our digital platform.

Now working as Logistics Manager for a private organisation in Dubai, Elias came to Dubai in 1991, looking for a job. Gulf News was his first stop to look for work opportunities. "During my initial days, I used to buy Gulf News from the Fish Roundabout in Deira primarily for the Classifieds section and the supplementary pages posting job opportunities from various recruitment agencies. One relied on Gulf News for news; be it local or international. During my stay as a bachelor, along with my friends, we subscribed to the newspaper mainly to find out about jobs and gradually became a huge fan of the newspaper."

More than three decades later, he is a committed reader and has passed on his love for the newspaper to his family.

"My family and I are loyal readers of Gulf News. My spouse, Josephine, works as a banking and operations manager at a private company in Dubai, and our two daughters, Chery and Rhea, are also enthusiastic about reading it daily."

Through his continued subscription, he has become more than just a reader; he is a testament to the enduring power of journalism, whether print or digital, proving that tradition and innovation can coexist.

In an age of quick updates and short attention spans, Elias's journey with Gulf News proves his commitment to staying informed, engaged, and connected to the world around him.

Beyond being a subscriber, Elias is a keen observer of news. Every morning, he eagerly anticipates the sound of the newspaper hitting his doorstep, which marks the start of a new day filled with stories within its pages. For him, it provides a unique experience, allowing him to savour each article, opinion piece, and other local reports, indulging in the immersive nature of long-form journalism.

When asked about what motivated him to continue the subscription to Gulf News for so long, he was quick to answer: "I could get any news from this newspaper without considering an alternative. The reporting was unbiased and made me stick to Gulf News."

Speaking about Gulf News online platform, he said: "From 1991 to 1996, online portals were not popular in UAE, and we did not have mobile as such, I used to send my opinions via Fax. When the internet became popular, we began to explore, and by 1996 when Gulf News launched its digital platform, we could access all the news online. Since technology has improved and changed, the digital version is more convenient - we can access the news anywhere."

He found the digital version of the newspaper to be more interactive and useful in enhancing his reading abilities. Using keywords to scroll through news content, he could easily access current and past stories at any time.

"Yes, a lot has changed in the layout and content of the newspaper. UAE pages cover stories across the country. For example, Gulf News regularly updated the news on the progress of the world's tallest building, from its blueprint release to completion. News from any part of the world, be it Europe, the US or the subcontinent – Gulf News had a page dedicated to each part. Late cover stories of importance that required day-to-day updating were featured on separate pages," he added.

He also recounts his favourite articles that were featured on Gulf News. "There are lots of pictures and articles which attracted me. Picture of Aylan Kurdi in 2015 in Turkey, captioned 'humanity washed ashore' too touched me. Also, the extensive coverage of the floods in my hometown (Kerala) in 2018. Recently The Abrahamic Family House story was another news that captured my attention and led me to visit the place."

Elias has enjoyed reading news since childhood in India. After completing his Post Graduation in Political Science, he developed a fascination for global events, particularly international affairs.

When asked about his preferred sections in Gulf News, he revealed that he enjoys reading Views, Special Reports, Letters to the Editor, and Food. He expressed his pleasure in contributing his own opinions to the 'Letters to the Editor' section.

"The decline in print advertising revenue has made it difficult for print versions to sustain themselves without online marketing. But without compromising quality, Gulf News continues its journey on the digital platform, which is highly appreciable. This is thanks to the people who work to make it happen. The quality of the content has always been maintained,” he said.