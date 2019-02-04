I had heard and read about Pope Francis being a simple and humble man, how he cared for those who did not have, how we should give from our hearts and about how we should break down barriers with love. But nothing prepared me for what happened on the flight back from Rome. From the time we boarded the other journalists were very excited. The cameramen were given seats by the window so they could set up their cameras. Someone said the pope would come to the back of the plane and meet the media team about half an hour after take-off. We waited.