KMCC Distribution Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: UAE-based Dabur International has launched ‘#DaburCares’ initiative to provide hygiene and healthcare packs to disadvantaged families and individuals in the UAE.

More than Dh200,000 worth of products, including hand sanitisers, hygiene products, oral care and immunity strengthening supplements, were distributed to more than 2,500 individuals and families through UAE Nepali Association, KMCC and a UAE-based charity organisation.

This initiative is aimed at helping essential workers and disadvantaged members of society who cannot afford personal care and immunity building products.

Krishan Kumar Chutani, CEO, Dabur International, said, “#DaburCares is an initiative to lend a helping hand to communities that are in need during this difficult time. We would like to thank all the NGOs involved in this project for collaborating with us to deliver care and support to those who need it the most. We want to reinforce the importance of hygiene and building strong immunity during this pandemic.”

Products distributed through care packs include Dermoviva Hand Sanitizer and Soaps, Dabur Herbal Toothpastes, Dabur Chyawanprash and Vatika Shampoo.