The Islamabad International Airport. Passengers travelling to Pakistan will no longer have to submit a health form declaring their health condition and travel history once the Pass Track App comes into effect. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Travelling to Pakistan? Starting May 1, you will have to mandatorily upload your details on the government’s Pass Track App, according to the latest standard operating procedures (SOPs) announced by the country’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. No exceptions are allowed to the rule.

“In order to curb the spread of Covid-19, streamline data submission and tracking of passengers travelling to Pakistan, the Government of Pakistan has introduced a new measure whereby it will be mandatory for all passengers to submit their requisite information/data through Pass Track App. Effective from May 1, 2021, this will be a mandatory requirement and no exception in this regard shall be allowed,” the Pakistan High Commission in London said in a statement on Thursday.

The app can be downloaded from Google Play or Apple store.

Passengers travelling to Pakistan will no longer have to submit a health form declaring their health condition and travel history once the Pass Track App comes into effect, the Civil Aviation Authority said on its website. All passengers are required to install and register on the Pass Track App, CAA said. The world countries will be divided into three categories based on “epidemiological risk assessment reviewed fortnightly” by the ministry of national health services regulations and coordination.

Categories of countries

Passengers arriving from countries listed in Category A will not require a COVID-19 PCR Test while those from Cateogry B countries will have to show a negative PCR test conducted 72 hours before departure instead of 96 hours. Passengers from countries that fall in the Category C will have to contact their high commission or embassy, said the CAA.