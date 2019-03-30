It aims to provide flexible and fast-track court services in line with global standards

Abu Dhabi: Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, ADJD, has adopted the Judicial Monitoring Methodology, which includes a set of world judicial indicators that ADJD measures in the framework of its Strategic Plan 2016-2020.

This comes in line with its efforts to pioneer the application of judicial systems and the provision of judicial services to the highest standards of quality and excellence, in conformity with Abu Dhabi’s approach to have sustainable government systems and to enhance its competitiveness globally.

Fair and efficient

The Undersecretary of ADJD, Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, emphasised the continuous efforts made by ADJD to implement its ambitious strategic vision, which reflects positively on the rising scores of the judicial strategic indicators adopted by the chairman of ADJD, to measure the quality of the judicial work and notarial services, and to contribute to the achievement of “fair and efficient judicial system.”

The adoption of the judicial monitoring methodology is part of ADJD efforts to meet the judicial and legal requirements for the rapid development of Abu Dhabi, through a sophisticated and integrated legislative and judicial system capable of reviewing and measuring the outcomes of its work in terms of providing flexible, fast-track and efficient court services, in line with the highest international standards, he explained.

The Judicial Monitoring Methodology is objective in measuring the effectiveness and transparency of the judicial proceedings.

It encompasses 11 judicial indicators that are monitored in accordance with leading international judicial standards and systems, including the International Framework for Court Excellence (IFCE), the European Commission on Judicial Excellence (CEPEJ), the National Centre for State Courts (NCSC), and several other benchmarks.

Indicators

Among the most prominent indicators are clearance rates, time for disposition of cases and rates of judgement certainty, all of which focus on the main functions of courts of different types and degrees.

The judicial monitoring methodology includes four qualitative indicators — which safeguard individuals’ rights and freedoms guaranteed by law.

For example, indicators of pre-trial detention and trial date certainty.

Another indicator aims to measure the ongoing and continuous training of judiciary members, according to the latest judicial sciences and best practices.

This index follows the partnership agreement with the French Judicial School for the training and qualification of judges on the latest sciences and studies that serve judicial work in ADJD.