Sharjah: Sharjah Police caught 274 motorists driving at least 200kph on the emirate roads in the first eight months this year, an official said on Thursday.
One of the drivers was speeding up to 278kph in Sharjah, according to Major Meshaal Bin Khadim, director of Traffic Engineering Section in Sharjah Police.
“Radars in Sharjah caught 274 drivers who were speeding at least 200kph. One of the vehicles caught speeding on 278kph. Excessive speed is a major cause of traffic accidents,” Bin Khadim said in a statement.
Sharjah Police have issued a warning over the dangers of driving at such high speeds.
Penalties
“Over-speeding with more than 80kph above the speed limit will add 23 traffic points on the driver’s licence. The vehicle will be impounded for 60 days and a Dh3,000 fine will be imposed,” added Maj Bin Khadim.
Police say people driving at excessive speeds risk losing control of their vehicles, don’t have sufficient time to react to emergency situations and are unable to see near objects clearly, all of which can lead to serious traffic collisions.
Meanwhile, Major Marzooq Al Naqbi, Director of Impounding Vehicles Department in Sharjah Police, said that 2,579 impounded vehicles were returned to the owners after serving the impounded time this year.