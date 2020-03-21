Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation website Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation introduced a new service on its website: “Tawajudi for residents”. The new service is intended for residents with valid residencies and who are outside the country. This service aims to facilitate their safe return to the UAE in emergency situations.

Residents who are currently abroad can register for this service through MoFAIC’s website, thus facilitating communication with them in case of emergency. The service can be accessed through the main page of the Ministry’s website, under Individuals Services, then click on “Tawajudi for residents”.