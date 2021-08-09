Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Police have arrested an Asian man who stabbed two people and tried to leave the country within a span of three hours of the incident, according to a local agency (UAE BARQ) report.
The police received two separate reports about two Asian men who were attacked behind a store. Swinging into action immediately, the police were able to catch up with the suspect who was trying to board a flight. The police, who noticed blood traces on the suspect’s clothes, interrogated him and took him into custody.
The suspect is believed to have told the police that he had attacked the duo because one of them had borrowed money from him and had not returned it, the report added.