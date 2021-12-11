Fujairah: The Fujairah Police said they are investigating the reasons behind an explosion in a restaurant which resulted in the death of one of the restaurant staff.
The 44-year-old victim, identified as B.A.T, succumbed to his injuries after the accident that occurred on Friday afternoon.
A spokesperson of Fujairah Civil Defence said the blast had damaged to the premises as well.
The fire due to the explosion has been brought under control.
A family member told Gulf News that the victim had two children and he was a resident of the UAE for over 20 years.
“We do not know what caused the explosion and are waiting for the details from the authorities,” the family member said.
The body of the victim was handed over to his family on Saturday, following which he was buried in the Fujairah cemetery, the sources said.