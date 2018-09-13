Abu Dhabi: UAE residents will get one ticket free for every full ticket they buy to visit the Louvre Abu Dhabi museum till September 30.

All residents have to do to avail the special offer is to show their Emirates identity card.

Tickets are priced at Dh63 (inclusive of VAT).

The Louvre Abu Dhabi is an art and civilization museum located on the Saadiyat Island Cultural District. It was established on November 8, 2017 as part of a 30-year agreement between the city of Abu Dhabi and the French government.

Japanese Connections: The Birth of Modern Decor exhibition is currently open at the Louvre Abu Dhabi and will run till November 12.

The exhibition featuring 50 paintings, prints and folding screens by 12 French and Japanese artists.

Curated by Isabelle Cahn, general curator of Paintings at Musee d’Orsay, the works have been assembled from the collections of Louvre Abu Dhabi, Musee d’Orsay, Musee national des Arts Asiatiques — Guimet and Musee des Arts Decoratifs.