Sharjah: The UK will be celebrating the cultural project of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, at London Book Fair (LBF) 2020, to be held March 10 to 12.

The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) will highlight the intellectual and cultural heritage of the UAE through literary and cultural works of 22 Emirati institutions.

As part of ‘Sharjah Market Focus’ agenda at LBF 2020, the emirate will bring together 12 leading Emirati authors to highlight the pillars of the emirate’s cultural project, and lead seven panel discussions, poetry readings and translation competitions, as well as shine light on Emirati poetry and novels that celebrate local culture.

On the professional side, the SBA’s programme will share the dynamism of the Arabic-language book market with international audiences, and explore new business opportunities between the UAE and international publishers. SBA is sponsoring the participation of five Emirati publishers in a bid to help them network with their global counterparts.

SBA chairman Ahmad Al Ameri said: “Sharjah’s selection as The London Book Fair 2020 Market Focus, is an appreciation of the cultural project of [Dr Shaikh Sultan] and affirms his vision and message to build bridges with the world to enable a continuous and mutually beneficial exchange of culture, knowledge and creativity. Our cultural and professional agenda for the book fair is poised to open dialogue with UK’s and global audiences, and present Sharjah’s and the UAE’s cultural journey that has flourished and expanded beyond the Gulf.”

