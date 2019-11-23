Abu Dhabi: The nation’s newest cultural landmark Qasr Al Watan is inviting the public for the first time ever to celebrate the UAE’s 48th National Day. On this occasion, the palace will host a series of entertainment activities.

Starting 1 pm, a welcome procession will mark the beginning of the celebrations and will be accompanied with a parade of horses, cyclists and the Abu Dhabi Police Band, ‘The Symphony of the Nation’. Following the procession, the palace will showcase celebratory entertainment starting at 4 pm. inside the Great Hall, where the Ayalah group will put on a special show alongside Emirati artist Ahmad Al Mansoori, who is set to perform a variety of Emirati-themed songs – including one written specially for Qasr Al Watan. Additionally, “Ayalah” dancers will showcase their skills in the spirit of the National Day festivities.

Children will have the opportunity to participate in various interactive activities, where they will be taught how to wear the “Hamdaniah”, or traditional Emirati head piece for males, and take part in a competition, a first-of-its-kind experience at Qasr Al Watan. Moreover, the little ones will get the chance to learn the steps of the “Ayalah” dance to commemorate UAE National Day.

As a special treat, the colours of the Emirati flag will be projected upon the exteriors of Qasr Al Watan, with the building illuminating the night sky in red, white, black and green. The never-before-seen projection will take place once the sun sets.

WHAT’S NEW AT THE PALACE?

GALLERY: Guests will get the chance to view the latest addition to the Qasr Al Watan Tour, The Gallery, a digital photo exhibition. Visitors can step back in time and relive some of the most significant highlights of the Year of Tolerance, including never-before-seen photos from the Papal Visit and the Special Olympics Abu Dhabi.

The exhibition includes images of Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, Dr Ahmad Al Tayyeb, Grand Imam of the Al Azhar Al Sharif visiting Qasr Al Watan, and more.

Two silver replicas of the original golden ‘Power of words’ sculpture inside the palace have been placed in the gardens and visitors can stand inside the cage-like, three-dimensional figure where they are surrounded by a solid silver quote by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan

DINING: The two dining outlets housed in Qasr Al Watan will be the perfect spot for guests to gather with families and friends for food and fun throughout the festivities.

Al Dhiyafat restaurant offers visitors a variety of delectable dishes, with best-sellers including a camel burger. Al Fowala, a lounge, is an ideal setting for high-tea with a selection of delightfully aromatic teas in many flavours, as well as traditional Arabic coffee served with a variety of sweets.

OPENING HOURS

The welcome procession to start the National Day festivities will be held from 1 pm to 1.30 p.m. outside at the courtyard, while Ahmad Al Mansoori’s performances will take place from 4pm to 4.10 pm. and 6pm to 6.10pm in the Great Hall. Following this, Ayalah dancers will take to the stage and conduct a one-of-a-kind Hamdaniah workshop from 4pm to 4.30pm.

Qasr Al Watan will be open from 10 am to 8 pm with the last entry for guests scheduled at 7 pm.

TICKETS & PRICES

Tickets can be bought daily at the contact centre from 8am until 8pm, seven days a week.