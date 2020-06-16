Nirmala and her father during happy times Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Two Indian siblings were repatriated from the UAE on Monday after their aged father died in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday.

Nirmala Venkatraman, a teacher, has thanked the Indian Consulate in Dubai after the mission accommodated her and her brother V.D. Pani on a special repatriation flight to Madurai under the Vande Bharat Mission, enabling them to do the last rites of their father.

One from the album: Nirmala's daughters and their cousins with their granddad Vasudevan Image Credit: Supplied

Speaking to Gulf News over the phone, Nirmala said their father Vasudevan died, aged 81, a week after he suffered a stroke.

A retired joint director at India’s Directorate General of Training, Vasudevan had qualified himself as a homeopathy and acupuncture practitioner and used to see select patients till recently after several years of active medical practice, his daughter said.

“Apart from me and my brother here, we have one more brother in the US. All of us registered for repatriation after our father fell sick and got admitted in ICU. My husband and daughter also had registered,” she said.

After emails were sent to the mission, she said her father showed initial signs of recovery.

Nirmala’s family with her father in July last year.

“Then we decided to wait for our turn as there was a long queue of people with emergencies,” said Nirmala who had recently taken up a job as head of a secondary school.

But luck was not in their favour as their father suffered two more episodes of stroke and passed away on Saturday morning.

Nirmala said the family then wanted to catch the first flight that would take them home for his cremation.

“We had lost our mother some years back. We wanted to be there for our father’s last rites.”

She said they were even ready to fly to Delhi and catch a connection flight to Chennai.

However, when their situation was brought to the notice of the Consul General of India in Dubai Vipul on Sunday, the consulate officials helped them with slots on a Madurai flight.

“Since it was a last minute request, they could allow only two of us to travel. My husband and daughter had to stay back in Dubai.”

“We are grateful to the Consul General and Neelu Rohra, consul commerce, and others who helped us fly in time for our father’s cremation. I hope they will help my daughter also to fly down soon,”

The siblings, including the one who arrived from the US, performed the last rites of their father on Tuesday morning.