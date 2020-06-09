1 of 5
The 2021 Chevrolet Captiva, which made its regional debut back in November last year at the 2019 Dubai International Motor Show, is finally on sale in the Middle East. With a starting price of Dh64,500, the Captiva is positioned as “a big car for a small price,” and comes in five- and seven-seater variants boasting a relatively large cargo space at 1,051 litres.
The Captiva’s exterior has been redesigned, with a new grille design and Chevrolet badge, flanked by halogen headlamps with LED daytime running lights (DRL), integrated with turn signal indicators as well as rear spoiler with integrated third rear brake LED light.
All seven seats in the Chevrolet Captiva are easy to access, thanks to the second row seating that can slide to expand legroom and split 60/40 and tumble forward for easy access to third row. The Premier trim comes with a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat and a 7-inch TFT digital color driver information screen.
The 2021 Captiva is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-charged engine with an output of 143 horsepower and 255Nm of torque, and mated to a continuously variable transmission. Features include a multifunction steering wheel for operating Cruise Control, audio system and receiving phone calls, rear-view camera, rear parking sensors across all trims, and a front parking sensor on the Premier trim.
“The wait for the all-new Chevrolet Captiva is finally over. The reception following the car’s regional debut last November got us very excited and we are really looking forward to seeing it hit the roads, here in the Middle East. With its cutting-edge styling, enviable interior space with up to seven seats, high fuel efficiency and smart technologies, Chevrolet Captiva is a perfect match for the region’s busy families looking for the ultimate companion at an affordable price. We are confident all-new Captiva will quickly become a firm favorite in our line-up,” says Farah Amhaz, Head of Brand – Chevrolet Middle East.
