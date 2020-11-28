Amrithalingam Samayamuthu had been missing since November 9, a day after he reached Dubai on a tourist visa. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: An Indian man, who had gone missing since November 9, has been found in a hospital in Dubai, his relatives told Gulf News on Saturday.

As first reported by Gulf News, Amrithalingam Samayamuthu had been missing since November 9, a day after he reached Dubai on a tourist visa. The father of four from the South Indian state of Tamil Nadu, had come over to take up a job, his nephew Durai Maniraja had said.

Durai’s brother-in-law Kannan Nagoorkani, who had approached the Al Muraqqabat Police Station to file a complaint on November 16, said he received a call from Dubai Police on Saturday informing him that Amrithalingam was under treatment in the hospital. “I spoke to him over the phone because I was told I cannot visit him today. I need to go to the police station tomorrow and I can see him only after that,” said Kannan, a driver in Jebel Ali.

He said Amirthalingam reportedly had been mentally disturbed for some days soon after arriving here. “I don’t know how he ended up in the hospital. He said he was not well for some four-five days, but he is perfectly fine now.”

Amrithalingam’s family had been informed and they were thankful and happy that he has been found. “We are thankful to Dubai Police for helping us trace him. We are thankful to Gulf News for publishing the report after which police contacted us again,” said Kannan.

Stayed at Hor Al Anz

The relatives had earlier said that Amrithalingam had come with three other people from Tamil Nadu on November 8. “They stayed in an accommodation in Hor Al Anz. His roommates said the next morning he went to the workplace. After he came back, they went for work at night,” said Durai, a fisherman in Ras Al Khaimah.

He said Amrithalingam had upset as he would be alone in the room and also wanted to go to the workplace again at night. “But the others told him not to. They told us that there was no news about him later.”

Amrithalingam had not called home as he did not have a UAE SIM card. “He had not called me either. Since I started getting calls from his family back home, I sought the help of my brother-in-law who is in Dubai to inquire about him,” Durai had said.