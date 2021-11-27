Around 7,000 people visit the pavilion daily, on average, with more events to be held soon

India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: The India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has attracted 400,000 people since Expo began on October 1.

Piyush Goyal, India’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, who had inaugurated the pavilion, tweeted: “The India Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai continues to enchant the world by projecting an India that is Reforming, Performing & Transforming.”

Around 7,000 people visit the pavilion every day, on average.

Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai and Deputy Commissioner General of India at Expo, said: “We are thrilled to receive such an encouraging response from the visitors’ towards the India Pavilion. The record turnout reaffirms India’s position as a crucial business destination that offers endless opportunities to the worldwide community. As we represent India at the EXPO2020, it is a moment of pride for us as we receive so much love from the global cohort of leading business delegates and visitors from across the world.”

‘Iconic pavilion’

India Pavilion was recently recognised as one of the most iconic pavilions at Expo by the American Institute of Architects.

Inside one of the themed sections of India Pavilion Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Since its inauguration in October, India Pavilion has hosted various sectors such as New and Renewable Energy, Space, Housing and Urban Affairs, Petroleum and Natural Gas have showcased the array of opportunities that they offer. Along with this, India’s States like Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Union Territory of Ladakh, have also held programmes to explain investor-friendly policies that they offer.

In December, the India Pavilion will host Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala among the states and key sectors like Electronics and Information Technology, Energy Conservation, Environment and Sustainability, Higher Education & Skills, Tribal Affairs, Spices and Tourism.

The pavilion has also been visited by India’s Minister of External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar; Minister of Oil and Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri; Minister of State for External Affairs and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan; and other government dignitaries.

Visitors include corporate leaders such as Rishad Premji, Chairman, Wipro Ltd.; and Dinesh Kumar Khara Chairman, State Bank of India, among others.