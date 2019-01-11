Cars lining up at the first check point Image Image Credit: Anjana Kumar/Gulf News
The 38th Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive flagged off with much fan-fare on Friday. The Fun Drive will take motorists from Al Fathiya in Hameem road, the starting point, to the finishing line, the Moreeb dunes at the beginning of the Empty Quarter. Over 800 four-wheel vehicles are revved up for the region’s biggest off-roading event. For the uninitiated, the Moreeb dune at Empty Quarter is the highest dune in the UAE offering a breath-taking backdrop.

Catch all the action as the fun drive rolls out.

9.43am

Cars lining up at the first check point Image Credit: Anjana Kumar/Gulf News
9.23am

First group of cars in the desert Image Credit: Bindu Rai/Gulf News

9.03am

Rajeev Khanna, Gulf News Commercial Director, and Shaikh Hamad Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Image Credit: Bindu Rai/Gulf News

8.27am

Participants lining up at the start line. Image Credit: Falah Gulzar/Gulf News
Participant deflating tires before hitting the dunes. Image Credit: Bindu Rai/Gulf News
Participants wait at the start line. Image Credit: Bindu Rai/Gulf News
A participant deflating tires before hitting the dunes. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
7:34am

A bunch of excited children on their first Gulf News Fun Drive and they are expecting one bumpy day ahead. Anjana Kumar/Gulf News
At the check-in counter. Off-roading enthusiasts arrive early to register their vehicles for the Gulf News Fun Drive in Al Fathiya. Anjana Kumar/Gulf News
Marshals lined up Image Credit: Logan Fish/Gulf News
Specially modified police SUV’s for the desert Image Credit: Logan Fish/Gulf News
Participants arrive for the Gulf News Fun Drive Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Participants at breakfast before they hit the desert. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
6am: Cars are gradually arriving for check in Image Credit: Gulf News
Participants arriving at Gulf News Fun Drive Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
6.00am