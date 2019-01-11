The 38th Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive flagged off with much fan-fare on Friday. The Fun Drive will take motorists from Al Fathiya in Hameem road, the starting point, to the finishing line, the Moreeb dunes at the beginning of the Empty Quarter. Over 800 four-wheel vehicles are revved up for the region’s biggest off-roading event. For the uninitiated, the Moreeb dune at Empty Quarter is the highest dune in the UAE offering a breath-taking backdrop.