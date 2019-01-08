“Beginners can possibly learn to read the desert. It can be deceiving because what looks like a flat plain of sand ahead of you can have a hidden gully with a sharp drop that can take you by surprise and if you’re not belted in, you’ll get a bloody nose, at least,” he added. Apart from lots of sand, Fun Drivers, if lucky, might see gazelle if they’re in one of the first cars, as well as lizards, eagles, or even probably foxes and rabbits.