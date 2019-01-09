Arnab Sengupta, COO, spoke about how this was the first time his organisation was sponsoring the event. He added: “We find the event a perfect fit in terms of the youth audience and the outdoor adventure feel for Jansport, a personal luggage brand that we market in the UAE. The Gulf News Fun Drive is a great representation of what the Jansport brand espouses – to be at the cusp of activities that are fun, expressive, adventurous and social. Like the ‘lifetime guarantee’ that comes with Jansport, we see a perennial supply of stories and memories built for our consumers who participate in the event and engage with the brand.”