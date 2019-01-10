- The app acts a participant tracker.
- It lets the control room know if you are safe.
- It helps you stay on the route.
Dubai: The Gulf News Fun Drive has its own tracking app — The Fun Drive tracker.
The app is specially designed to help the Fun Drive control room to track participants’ location in case they require assistance during the event.
This app is available for download on Google Play Store and on the iTunes App Store.
The download is restricted to participants, marshals, and sponsors only. Upon registration, the download links are sent to the participants. According to Sanjay Adnani, Gulf News’ Product Development and Delivery Manager: “The app is linked to the fun drive registration number and the registered mobile number on our records. More than 350 people have already downloaded the app. We request all participants to download it for their own safety during the drive.”
A step-by-step guide and tips for using the GN Fun Drive app
including video instructions can be found here https://gnfundrive.com/index/tracker_app.
Adnani added: “This year a new feature has been added to the app. We have included the route map for participants to use. This will help them stay close to the designed route. However, this will be available in the app closer to the start of the Fun Drive.”