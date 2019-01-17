Chandara Prakash Gairola, a senior commercial insurance consultant, said the once thriving twin villages of Kailab-Harishankar located in Uttarakhand of India lay abandoned following the migration of villagers in search of greener pastures. But overcome by nostalgia, he recently visited Kailab, his native place, following which he helped reconnect the villagers with their roots and chart out an ambitious development plan that is set to turn the villages around completely. Among other things, the plan includes the construction of the first motorable road in the area, the cultivation of a tea plantation and the conversion of the villages into a tourist hub.