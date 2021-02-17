Ministry of Health officials during the inspection tour. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dr Mohammad Salim Al Olama, undersecretary for the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) Under-Secretary, paid a visit to the health centres at Al Aweer in Dubai, Al Taweem in Fujairah and the health centre at Khatt, Ras Al Khaimah to inspect and assess the quality of services being provided there. He was accompanied by Dr Youssif Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation.

This is part of the regular inspection tours conducted by health ministry to assess the standards of health centres, the performance of the medical team, and to check on the efficiency of the organisational process of providing COVID-19 vaccine, with the application of the stringent precautionary and preventive measures as per the international standards.

“We are stepping up our efforts to provide distinctive and high-quality health services, guided by the directives and keenness of the wise leadership to provide all the resources and capabilities to immunise society as a national priority,” said Dr Al Olama, underlining that such efforts would help boost the confidence in the UAE’s health system and its ability to safeguard society health, as well as promote optimism that the recovery stage is just around the corner.

“The proactive plans, developed to ensure business continuity and making the most of innovative technological solutions and advanced infrastructure, have significantly contributed to enhancing readiness and developing tools and mechanisms that can guarantee the continued provision of quality health services to all members of the public,” he added.

Performance efficiency

During their tour at Al Aweer Health Centre, the two officials were briefed on the performance and operational plan of the centre and they heard the views and suggestions of the management and staff on their future needs and aspirations.

Praising the outstanding efforts of the medical teams, Al Olama directed the centre’s management to continue the provision of all health services with the same efficiency and quality, including COVID-19 vaccines and tests, as well as to perform regular maintenance of the Centre’s facilities and equip it with the latest medical devices.

Al Olama, in his second stop at Al Taween and Khatt Health Centres, instructed the teams there to update the drug stockpile and upgrade pharmacy services to keep up with the needs of community members, thanking the tremendous efforts exerted by the two centres in providing COVID-19 vaccines to residents in these areas in an organised manner to avoid overcrowding, while adopting the precautionary measures.

Upgrading health centers