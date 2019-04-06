Abdul Rahman Bin Mohammad Al Owais Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: On the occasion of World Health Day (April 7), the Ministry of Health and Prevention has reiterated its focus on using technology to fight chronic disease.

In a statement, Abdul Rahman Bin Mohammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, said: “To that end, we rely on integrating Artificial Intelligence, the Fourth Industrial Revolution and smart applications in health services. In addition to that, we provide remote health care services and use the virtual reality technology in accordance with the best international practices and in line with the UAE Centennial 2071.”

This year’s theme for World Heath Day is ‘Universal Health Coverage’ under the slogan ‘Health for All’.

Al Owais said the ministry underlines its commitment to launching health initiatives that “consolidate the leading position of our health system, in addition to our integrated and innovative health services in line with the latest medical technologies”.

Lately, the UAE has been ranked the world’s first position, ahead of 160 countries, in terms of satisfaction with health care services, the ministry stated.

“Furthermore, we at the Ministry of Health, spare no effort to explore the future and to achieve the health services sustainability in accordance with the country’s wise leadership to lead future governments in pursuance of the pillars of the National Agenda for UAE Vision 2021.”

Al Owais added: “On this occasion, I would like to hail the ministry’s staff at all supervisory and executive levels for their key role in carrying out the wise leadership’s vision aiming to achieve a world-class health care system.

“We reiterate our commitment to providing innovative health solutions along with the sustainable investment in national human cadres to find therapeutic and preventive solutions for chronic diseases and to lead the future exploration in the health care services.”