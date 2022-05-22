Abu Dhabi: The UAE reported the detection of 364 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 904,830, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Sunday.
No new COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed, keeping the country’s death toll at 2,302. A total of 356 COVID-19 patients made full recovery, pushing the overall recoveries to 888,584.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 232,385 PCR tests over the past 24 hours across the country.
The ministry wished patients speedy recovery, and urged the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures to ensure the safety and protection of the public.