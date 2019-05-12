The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment lifted the ban on all imports from Kuwait

Dubai: The environmental ministry in the UAE on Sunday lifted the ban on all imports of live domestic and wild birds from Kuwait following a bird flu scare last February.

According to a notice issued by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE), is once again safe to import domestic and wild live birds, ornamental birds, chicks, hatching and table eggs, poultry meat, and their thermally non-treated products from Kuwait.

The decision to implement the ban was carried out following a notification from the Emergency Centre for Transboundary Animal Diseases of the outbreak of a highly contagious strain of bird flu (H5N8) in Kuwait.

The MoCCAE said the ban would be in place until the outbreak was brought under control.