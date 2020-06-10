Picture for illustrative purposes: Paramedics collect swab samples at a coronavirus drive-through screening station in Sharjah Golf and Shooters Club. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Al Ain: Tawam Hospital in Al Ain has announced the launch of two mobile COVID-19 screening clinics for individuals that show symptoms of the disease.

The hospital - an Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, facility - noted that the clinics are stationed in two different locations. The first clinic is based opposite Al Jimi Malla, while the second is found in Al Ain’s Hili Industrial Zone.

Tawam Hospital’s Executive Director of Operations, Yousef Al Ketbi, said that the setting up of the two clinics are part of the precautionary measures set out by SEHA to mitigate the further spread of the coronavirus.

He explained that the clinic located opposite Al Jimi Mall is open for testing seven days a week from 12p, to 7pm. The second clinic, Al Ketbi continued, is also available seven days a week, with operating times beginning 10am until 5pm.