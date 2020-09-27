Doctors at Aster Hospital in Dubai used a dissolvable stent in a 32-year-old Southeast Asian patient to clear blockages from his heart. Photo for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit:

Dubai: In a pioneering surgery, doctors at a private hospital in Dubai used a dissolvable stent in a 32-year-old Southeast Asian patient to clear blockages from his heart.

The male patient reporting to the Aster Hosptial at Mankhool was diagnosed with Discrete Coronary Stenosis (DCS), a blockage in the arteries of the heart. At the time of admission, the patient was experiencing chest pains and discomfort for a few days before arriving at the hospital. He had a past history of smoking and hypertension for the last one year.

Dr Naveed Ahmed, Specialist interventional cardiologist, used a bio-absorbable and self-dissolving scaffold called “Magmaris”, one of the latest stent innovations in the field of Cardiology.

What is DCS?

Discrete Coronary Stenosis is a short segment blockage in the arteries of the heart due to presence of a lesion of size less than 10mm. This abnormality can be caused due to, but not limited to a number of factors such as high cholesterol, smoking, etc. As per a study conducted by Aster Hospitals in 2018, this blockage is seen to develop earlier in age amongst Southeast Asian patients as compared to patients from the West.

Dissolvable stent latest technology

Dr Ahmed said: “The patient’s reports showed that he was suffering from severe 90 per cent Discrete Coronary Stenosis. This indicated that he had a 90 per cent blockage in one of the 3 major arteries of the heart. Further tests conducted, showed a 3.5mm non-branched lesion which qualified him for treatment using a bio-absorbable stent to fix the artery blockage in his heart.

Dr Ahmed further added: “We have used one of the latest innovations in cardiac stents called ‘Magmaris’ a self-dissolving stent for the procedure. Patients suffering from Coronary Stenosis usually require procedures to be done throughout their lifetime and the younger the patient is, the more procedures they will need. Keeping in mind the age of the patient, we have used this particular stent as it will dissolve within one year of the surgery allowing for more procedures to be performed in future, without any complications.”