All those who travelled on no.207 bus have been taken for tests

Deep cleaning and sanitisation of the Indian school and buses was carried out on Thursday March 6 after a student tested positive for COvid 29. The school also suspended class. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Indian High school in Dubai has undergone deep cleaning after one student tested positive for coronavirus last week.

The school announced their four week break as a coronavirus precaution a day earlier than the rest of the UAE's schools on Wednesday, after one of their students had fallen ill.

In a circular sent to parents, the school reassured students and parents that it had, in accordance of the protocols of Ministry of Health and Prevention, Dubai Health Authority and the Dubai Municipality, carried out a complete cleansing and sterilisation procedure on Thursday.

Since final examinations were disrupted, all students are being promoted on a pro rata basis to the next grade. The school has requested parents not to succumb to baseless rumours and rely only on government announcements.

Assuring parents, the circular further states that school will be reopened for the next academic year soon, which is usually in April. However, the reopening date has not yet been specified.

The circular further states that students of Grades 10 and 12 will be participating in remote learning sessions for their bridge learning classes, pilots of which have been successful.

In the meantime students and their families and other staff who travelled in bus no 207 of the school that had the Covid 19 positive student, were taken for nasal swab testing on Thursday.