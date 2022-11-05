Dubai: Dubai Women’s Run, said to be the largest sporting event for women in the Arab world, is back for its 9th edition and set to take place on November 13 (Sunday) at the Bluewaters Island in Dubai.

Under the patronage of Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, this year’s iteration of the run, organised by Plan b Group in collaboration with the UAE Athletics Federation and Dubai Sports Council, will witness over 6,000 women from all walks of life partake in the 10km and 5km race, as well as a 3km fun run/walk.

The event is open to women and girls from the ages of 12, while those between the ages of 8 and 12 can also take part if accompanied by an adult.

Registrations for the run are underway, with slots already filling up. An expected strength of 6,000 participants, including women from all walks of life, different age groups, and multicultural backgrounds, are readying themselves to compete in the event.

Deadline to register

The registration fee starts from Dh100 and will close at 11:59pm on November 6.

As races commence at 7am, participants this year can soak in views of Dubai’s skyline and the Arabian Gulf as they pace themselves through the Bluewaters Island, home to Ain Dubai.

The run has been a regular fixture on the UAE’s sporting calendar since 2010 but is returning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The event has garnered the attention of many celebrities, including famous Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt who has confirmed his support for the event.

Dr Harmeek Singh, Chairman and Founder of Plan b Group, said: “Being a part of the ninth edition is an achievement for Plan B and speaks volumes for Dubai, which has been the frontrunner for equality. Undoubtedly, Dubai Women’s Run stands tall as a resilient message regionally and globally. I stand by the vision that our able leaders have infused in all of us, and in my capacity, backed by a passionate team, we are here to revive the initiative of Dubai Women’s Run on a bigger and better platform.”

There will also be cultural performances, children’s activities, and a DJ.

“We are pleased that women of various nationalities, including amateurs and professionals, will participate in the race. Female runners from our national team are among the participants in the 10 km category, competing with international runners, allowing us to develop and continue to compete in different competitive races,” said Fawzia Faridoon, Manager of Women Sports Development at Dubai Sports Council.