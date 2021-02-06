Dr Ali Keivanjah with the patient. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Surgeons at an Abu Dhabi hospital conducted a life-saving endovascular surgery on a 59-year-old patient to prevent the rupture of an abdominal aneurysm, which was revealed during a medical check-up at the hospital.

An aneurysm occurs with the weakening of an artery wall that leads to a bulge and distention and a fear of rupture.

In this case, microvascular surgeons from Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, saved the life of the Pakistani patient, who was at the risk of suffering a rupture of the major abdominal aorta, by implanting a multi-segmental customised stent graft.

Dr Ali Keivanjah, consultant vascular surgeon at the hospital, performed a three-hour-long surgery on Pakistani expatriate SK who was diagnosed with a five-centimetre bulge on an abdominal aorta during an MRI scan when met with a minor accident on August 15 last year. Dr Keivanjah implanted the stent graft with five stents inside the abdominal portion of the aorta to provide support for the weakened artery.

Nagging leg pain takes patient to hospital

A resident of Dubai, SK slipped and twisted his leg and fell unconscious. “It took me some time to realise what had happened. A few people at the place helped me. When I regained consciousness, I was unable to stand due to extreme pain in my right leg,” said the patient. Later, his son took him to a nearby hospital, but no fractures were found in the X-ray.

“Due to severe pain in my leg over the next four days, an MRI scan was done, which revealed a hairline fracture along with an abdominal aortic aneurysm. I was advised to consult a vascular surgeon immediately due to the size of the aneurysm. After CT scan, it was found that in addition to the abdominal aortic aneurysm, there were multiple iliac aneurysms” recounted SK.

After considerable research and meeting Dr Keivanjah, the patient zeroed in on Burjeel Hospital and was admitted there for the surgery.

‘A complicated case’

Dr Keivanjah said: “This was a complicated case. The computed tomography angiography (CTA) showed that the fusiform aneurysm measured 5.2cmX5cm with an extension of approximately 13cm. The affected region included the bifurcation point of the iliac arteries and the left iliac artery. The scan also showed that a similar aneurysm was developing on the internal iliac artery.”