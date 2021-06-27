Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 266,342 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 2,122 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 626,936.
The Ministry also announced 4 deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 1,796.
The Ministry also noted that an additional 2,077 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 605,618.