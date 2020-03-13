Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) Friday called on senior citizens in the country, both Emiratis and expatriates, to stay at home and avoid crowded places to protect themselves against COVID-19.
The directive comes as part of the ministry’s precautionary measures being taken to combat coronavirus.
The ministry also urged senior citizens’ children to follow preventive measures to maintain the parents' safety including regular washing of hands and providing a healthy environment for them.
The Ministry affirmed that the UAE, under its wise leadership, is doing its utmost to maintain the public health in accordance with a strong epidemiological surveillance system and is taking swift actions to respond to and control the deadly disease as per the protocols and practices approved by the World Health Organization.