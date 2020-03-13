Image Credit: File

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) Friday called on senior citizens in the country, both Emiratis and expatriates, to stay at home and avoid crowded places to protect themselves against COVID-19.

The directive comes as part of the ministry’s precautionary measures being taken to combat coronavirus.

The ministry also urged senior citizens’ children to follow preventive measures to maintain the parents' safety including regular washing of hands and providing a healthy environment for them.