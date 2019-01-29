Sharjah: A forum titled ‘Turning the tide on HPV and Cervical Cancer’ will be held at the Sheraton Sharjah on Thursday.
Cervical cancer is one of leading causes for women’s death in the region and mortality rates are set to double by 2040.
Studies have revealed that Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is the leading cause of throat, mouth and cervical cancers, and awareness efforts are vital to eradicate vaccine-preventable diseases.
Coinciding with Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, the forum will bring together decision-makers and stakeholders to showcase progress on HPV and cervical cancer prevention in the UAE and make the case for increased national and regional collaboration to save lives. This will be done through workshops, panel discussions with academics, community leaders, scientists and policy leaders.