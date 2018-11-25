Dubai: In the paramedic profession, mere seconds can make a difference between life and death.
Rapid response by paramedics from the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) appears to have saved the life of an Indonesian woman, 45, who nearly died after suffering a brain stroke.
The woman fell unconscious at her residence with the right side of her body completely paralysed, according to DCAS.
Quick intervention by the emergency personnel stationed at Rashidiya point, near the patient’s residence, saved her life.
The patient was found unconscious at her home and her breathing was very weak. As soon as we were alerted of the case, an emergency doctor and paramedics were quickly dispatched to the patient’s home.
Al Gaffari said the emergency team carried out cardiopulmonary resuscitation and administered electric shocks to the patient’s heart, to help her maintain normal breathing. Her vital signs were also measured.
“Paramedics continued with their attempts to revive the woman until she regained consciousness and then transferred her to Rashid Hospital. She is now in a stable condition and recovering,” he added.
In the past year, DCAS has dealt with 9,434 cases of strokes and cardiac arrests.
Al Gaffari said that the paramedics handled all the cases at the site of the injury. He also pointed out to the readiness of the ambulance crews in dealing with such cases and the advanced devices used by DCAS to save lives.