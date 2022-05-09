Health and wellness trailblazers and enthusiasts met on the April 23 for yet another interactive series organized by the BeingShe organization at Gudee in DIFC.

Speaking at the event, Aparna Bajpai the Founding CEO of BeingShe mentioned that as a platform, BeingShe connects women with the experts to raise more awareness and to discuss relevant topics that affect our daily life. “I guess the holy month of Ramadan is the best time to talk about health and wellness, especially for women here’’ she said.

The panel discussion was under the theme “Gulf Women in Health and Wellness” which was being moderated by Sandy Fakhoury and had panelists Cynthia Bou Khalil a Nutritional Consultant from Allurion, Dubai, Sarmistha Mitra who is the CEO & Founder of The Wellbeing Sanctuary, Red Lakkis a vibrational and biofield tuning therapist from The Wellbeing Sanctuary, Dubai, Dr ( Sqn Ldr) Sangeeta Sharma a hospital medical director & lab director at Al Ahalia hospital, Abu Dhabi and Synthia Jacob a Dubai based fitness professional, health coach and nutritionist.

Dr Sharma highlighted the importance of yearly checkups for both men and women and spoke about various screening programs run by Al ahalia hospital, Abu Dhabi, under their CSR initiatives.

Bou Khalil also sitting on the panel educated the audience on the first gastric balloon that does not require any surgery, endoscopy or anesthesia for both placement and removal. Demonstrating how the gastric balloon works to the audience, she also explained that according to studies patients lose 10% - 15% of their body weight through the Allurion program.

Mitra who is an award winning mental health coach, explained the importance of seeking early help when there is emotional distress citing that if we do not process our emotions properly, they they get suppressed and then come out as diseases some years later.

To round off the discussion, the moderator Sandy Fakhoury who is the presenter and producer of Sandy Station asked the panel to weigh in on the statement: ‘If a woman is not healthy nothing is done in the house’. To which Mitra replied, “We women have this beautiful ability to pretend, so even if we are not well, we will pretend that we are well and we will get things done.”