Every year, World Heart Day reminds us of the importance of cardiovascular health. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) continue to be a global health concern, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the death rate from heart disease in the UAE in the last couple of years was 70-80 per 100,000. However, advancements in healthcare technology and pharmaceuticals are bringing new tools and solutions to the forefront. Today, we explore some innovative products designed to empower individuals and families in their journey towards heart health.
Automatic Blood Pressure Monitor with Arrhythmia Detection: High blood pressure is a leading risk factor for heart disease. An automatic blood pressure monitor like the Rossmax X5 can detect Atrial Fibrillation & Premature Contraction and is an easy to use devices at home. The Rossmax X1 automatic blood pressure monitor can indicate Hypertension Risk, providing early warning signs for potential heart-related issues. Both These devices have the ability to detect irregular heartbeats, a condition medically known as arrhythmia. The timely recognition made possible by these monitors can lead to prompt interventions, consequently mitigating the risk of heart disease and stroke.
DHA and EPA Supplements: DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid) and EPA (Eicosapentaenoic Acid) are essential omega-3 fatty acids that the body does not produce on its own. They are known to support heart health, maintain normal vision, promote brain function, and support the normal function of the heart. Vitamax Omega 3 1000MG High Purity Fish Oil softgel 30’s provides a convenient way to ensure that your body receives an adequate supply of these vital nutrients.
Coenzyme Q-10 (CoQ10) for Heart Health: Coenzyme Q-10 is a naturally occurring antioxidant that is crucial for basic cell function and energy production, particularly in the heart muscles. Unfortunately, the body’s production of CoQ10 tends to decrease with age. Vitamax Coenzyme Q10 100MG Softgel 30’s can support overall heart health and vitality, making it an essential addition to your daily regimen. On this World Heart Day, we celebrate not only the importance of heart health but also the innovative solutions available to individuals and families. By incorporating these products into your daily routine, you can take proactive steps to protect your cardiovascular health, address medication side effects, and enjoy a healthier, more vibrant life. Remember, a healthy heart is the foundation of overall well-being, and with the right tools, you can make heart health a priority for yourself and your loved ones.
Together, let us work towards a world where heart health is a priority for all.
Please consult your doctor/medical practitioner before using these products.
* The statements above have not been evaluated by FDA. MOH Application No. JY54426