Dubai: Aster DM Healthcare will donate 10,000 medical investigations in the next one year across India and GCC. The initiative, to be run by Aster Volunteers, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of the organisation, tackles the immediate need faced by many patients in accessing medical investigation which would help them seek proper diagnosis and accurate treatment, but are deterred by high costs.
Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare said, “We often come across many patients who require expensive investigations like CT Scans and MRIs for diagnosis of serious illnesses. Unfortunately, some of them are unable to carry out the investigations due to financial constraints. This initiative will help such patients by providing high end investigations free of cost through Aster Volunteers.” The initiative was launched on the occasion of Aster’s 34th Foundation Day.
The medical investigations to be provided include MRI and CT Scan procedures. Detailed list of the medical investigations to be provided by Aster Hospitals in India and GCC can be found on the Aster Freein website along with the details of the application process. Any needy patient seeking to avail an investigation can reach out to the respective facility in each country and also apply on the website, along with supporting documents. Needy patients can also be referred by doctors (internal & external), NGOs, support groups, medical colleges/ authorities to the nearest Aster unit offering the free investigation in a particular country.
Background
Aster Volunteers programme, the global corporate social responsibility initiative of Aster DM Healthcare, was launched on occasion of the company’s 30th anniversary in 2017 and provides a platform which bridges the gap between people who would like to help with those in need. The programme has been able to impact over 2 million lives across geographies.
Aster Volunteers have also been at the forefront of the battle against COVID — 19, with 46402 people having benefited from mobile medical camps and more than 450,384 from awareness webinars. More than 318,490 people have benefited through distribution of food and ration kits and 15,486 have received PPE kits.