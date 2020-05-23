Abu Dhabi: Coronavirus testing centres in the UAE that are run by Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) will be temporarily closed during the Eid holidays, it was announced in a press release sent by Seha on Thursday.
“All centres will be closed in observance of Eid Al Fitr from 29 Ramadan to 3 Shawwal,” read the statement from Seha.
Centres will reopen on Wednesday.
Nine new testing centres will also be opened after Eid bringing the total number of centres to 24.
After Eid, testing centre hours will be from 8am to 7pm from Saturday to Thursday in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.
In Al Dhafra, opening hours will be 8am to 7pm from Sunday to Thursday and in all other emirates it will be 10am to 6pm from Sunday to Thursday.