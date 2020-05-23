Nine new centres to test for the coronavirus will open after Eid, taking the total to 24

A COVID-19 drive thru test centre in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Coronavirus testing centres in the UAE that are run by Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) will be temporarily closed during the Eid holidays, it was announced in a press release sent by Seha on Thursday.

“All centres will be closed in observance of Eid Al Fitr from 29 Ramadan to 3 Shawwal,” read the statement from Seha.

Centres will reopen on Wednesday.

Nine new testing centres will also be opened after Eid bringing the total number of centres to 24.

After Eid, testing centre hours will be from 8am to 7pm from Saturday to Thursday in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.