Ajman: Habitat’s Al Tallah School has upgraded its Cyber Square to an Artificial Intelligence Lab. The Cyber Square was introduced to students in 2014 to train them in programming from Grade 1. The new AI lab which is a first for a school in the UAE was inaugurated by ‘aiHab’, a robot mascot of the school’s AI programme. The school will be offering AI from Grade 2 onward with the AI curriculum already integrated into the latest textbooks that the school will use from next academic year. Though Artificial Intelligence is already part of the university curriculum, AI labs will be a feature of all Habitat schools from the coming academic year. The school AI lab has a design which also gives students the history, characteristics and future of AI with cutting edge digital technologies and digital screens.