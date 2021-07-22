Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists to stop at the pedestrian crossings to avoid Dh500 fine.
Police have released a video on Thursday on its twitter account educating the motorists on how to stop at the pedestrian crossings to ensure the safety of people crossing roads from the zebra crossings on the roads.
Police also revealed that a huge number of 4,138 motorists have been issued fines for not stopping at pedestrian crossings in the capital during the first six months of this year.
Surveillance cameras
The Directorate of Traffic and Patrols at Abu Dhabi Police, posted a video of traffic surveillance cameras showing drivers not giving priority to the pedestrians at the zebra crossings.
Police urge motorists to slow down as they approach traffic signals and pedestrian crossing points at Industrial and residential areas.
Six black points
Drivers who fail to stop at the pedestrian crossing shall be slapped with a fine of Dh500 and six black points, according to the UAE Traffic Law. Abu Dhabi Police also call upon the pedestrians to cross the roads from the designated areas and only cross when the traffic light turns red.