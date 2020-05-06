Unauthorized entities have been using the US Embassy Abu Dhabi’s name, logo, phone number

US missions in the UAE have warned residents against a scam involving con artists attempting to impersonate the embassy. Photo for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Dubai: The US missions in the UAE on Wednesday warned residents against a scam involving con artists impersonating the embassy.

The scam, according to the US Embassy’s website, “involved individuals purporting to represent the Embassy by soliciting purchase orders for solar generators.” The scam aims to target businesses for payments of false contracts.

The embassy further advised: “If your business receives a tender request from a Juliana Morgan, Gary Dikens, Michelle Roland, or from any of the following email addresses: usa@embassytenderdep.com, usa@embassytenders.com, info@embassytendersdep.com, usa2@tendersdept.com, info1@tendersdept.com, supplymanagement@tendersdept.com, please DO NOT ACT on this request and notify us immediately via email at: DS_RSOABU_DHABI@state.gov.”

US government procurement procedures follow strict regulations outlined in the US Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR). The US missions urged residents to be cautious if they receive an email from any company or individual claiming to represent US Embassy Abu Dhabi. It also emphasised that residents should pay extra attention if they receive an email from a company or individual, requesting payment of any kind.

These messages are not from the US Federal Government. Any official correspondence from the US Embassy or an embassy official will be from a properly formatted U.S. Department of State email address ending in “@state.gov” and will have a corresponding Embassy telephone number with a local area code.

The US Embassy said it has also been made aware of unauthorised calls appearing to be from the US Embassy. This is likely an attempt to scam individuals by persuading them their purported offer, such as a university degree, is legitimate.