A grab from a broadcast on Sudan TV shows General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Abdulrahman taking oath on April 12, 2019 as chief of the new military council, in the capital Khartoum Image Credit: AFP

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has welcomed the appointment of Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan Abdelrahman as the new head of Sudan's transitional military council.

In a statement on Saturday evening, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation described the development as a "step forward reflecting the ambitions of the brotherly people of Sudan towards security, stability and development."

"The UAE is following with a great interest this defining moment in Sudan's modern history and reiterates full trust in the ability of the Sudanese people and their national army to survive the challenges in a way that ensures stability, prosperity and development for the nation," added the statement.

"The UAE reaffirms its support for the steps taken by Sudan's transitional military council to protect people and property, wishing these steps would ensure security and stability for the sisterly country."