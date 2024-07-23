Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Ammar, along with other sheikhs and guests, exchanged greetings and engaged in cordial conversations.

They discussed a range of topics including the aspirations of the Emirati people and the UAE's ambitious vision that prioritises human development as the key to future progress.

Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Ammar stressed the importance of empowering Emiratis to contribute to the development of their communities and the ongoing achievement of national goals. They also expressed their hopes for the UAE's ongoing stability, progress, and prosperity.