UAE leaders
President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan (centre), His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (right), Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolence to Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil, on the death of his mother.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Bolsonaro.

Read more