Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolence to Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil, on the death of his mother.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Bolsonaro.
Read more
- Watch: UAE launches new lab to certify fire safety in construction
- UAE, Turkey to sign new agreements during President Erdogan’s upcoming visit, Turkish Parliament Speaker says
- Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution forming ‘Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta’
- Revealed: Dubai entities with highest happiness ratings