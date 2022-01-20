Dubai: In line with directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to develop the Hatta area, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council has issued Executive Council Resolution No (3) of 2022 forming the ‘Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta’. The Hatta Master Development Plan, which forms an integral part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, aims to transform Hatta into an attractive local and international destination for business, investment and tourism.

The committee has been tasked with attracting investments to Hatta by creating investment opportunities for the public and private sectors as well as local and international companies.

Within the larger framework of enhancing sustainable development, the committee will develop plans to conserve Hatta’s environment, its mountainous ecosystem and its cultural heritage. The Committee is also tasked with enhancing the social, economic and educational capabilities of Hatta, and further promoting it as a touristic destination.

Supreme Committee members

The Supreme Committee is chaired by the Commissioner-General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Well-Being Track. Members of the Committee include: the Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa); the Director-General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism; the Director-General of Dubai Municipality; the Director-General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; the CEO of Engineering Office; as well as representatives from the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The Committee is responsible for drafting the general policy of the Hatta Master Development Plan, overseeing the implementation of projects and initiatives to develop Hatta, and tracking the progress of the plan according to a set of key performance indicators, among other responsibilities.

Hatta’s promotional and marketing plan

The Committee is also tasked with forming sub-committees and working teams and proposing and reviewing regulations that will help it meet its objectives. The committee will also be responsible for approving Hatta’s promotional and marketing plan locally and internationally in collaboration with relevant entities.

The resolution has tasked the RTA with providing the committee with administrative and technical support that will help support it in performing its duties. All government entities and relevant entities in charge of the development of Hatta are required to collaborate with the Committee and its sub-committees and working teams and provide the committee with all the necessary data and documents.

