Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and President of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre has issued a decision promoting Salem Humaid AlMarri, Deputy Director-General of Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), to the position of Director-General of the centre. The decision is effective from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.
With more than 15 years of experience, AlMarri has been responsible for ensuring the success of various programmes within the UAE National Space Programme, including Mars 2117, Emirates Mars Mission, UAE Astronaut Programme and the UAE Satellite Programme. AlMarri has also overseen the expansion of MBRSC into new scientific and technical fields, along with ensuring continuous developments in the space sector.
Global event
AlMarri received the UAE Pioneers Award in 2014 for being the first project manager of the UAE satellite DubaiSat-1 and DubaiSat-2. He was the head of the bidding team that won the rights to host the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Dubai and was also the lead of the organising committee (LOC Chair) for the global event held for the first time in an Arab country in Dubai from October 25-29 October, 2021.
AlMarri has represented the UAE and MBRSC in numerous international conferences and organisations worldwide, including the United Nations, the International Astronautical Federation, and others. In 2016, he was elected as the first UAE member of the International Academy of Astronautics.